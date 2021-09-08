Ocugen Inc at Citi BioPharma Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Sep 08, 2021 / 07:15PM GMT

Max Riso - Citigroup Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Citi's Biopharma Virtual Conference. My name is Max Riso, I'm a director within Citi's healthcare investment banking team. It is my pleasure today to introduce you to Ocugen. Ocugen's mission is to develop gene therapies to cure blindness and to develop a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Joining us today from the Company is CEO Shankar Musunuri who will be walking us through the Company's presentation. On a brief housekeeping note, we kindly ask to reserve all questions for Q&A at the end of the presentation. With that, Shankar, I will turn it over to you. Thank you.



Shankar Musunuri - Ocugen, Inc. - Chairman, CEO and Co-founder



Thank you, Max. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for tuning in to Ocugen's presentation today. Forward-looking statement. We're a biotech company strong diversified portfolio in many areas starting with vaccines and breakthrough gene therapies and novel biologicals. Our first program vaccine COVID-19 vaccine it's going through approval process in Health