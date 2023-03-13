Ocugen Inc at ROTH Conference Transcript

Mar 13, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Jonathan Aschoff - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC - Analyst



I'm Jonathan Aschoff, senior biotechnology analyst at ROTH MKM; and with us now is Shankar Musunuri, the CEO of Ocugen. And hello, Shankar. Welcome.



Shankar Musunuri - Ocugen, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, CEO, & Co-Founder



Thank you. Thank you, Jonathan. Thank you for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- ROTH Capital Partners, LLC - AnalystIt's great to have you. So your company has had a diversified portfolio, gene therapy, cell therapy, biologics, vaccine. You're running the whole gamut here. How did that happen, and what are some unifying characteristics you can tell us that have led to that?- Ocugen, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, CEO, & Co-FounderYeah. You have, starting with the shared science, you take gene therapies and vaccines with their novel vectors, there are a lot of commonalities. And there is also manufacturing change platform with a lot of similarities.