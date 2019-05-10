Q1 2019 Ocular Therapeutix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ocular Therapeutix first quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Donald Notman, Chief Financial Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. Please go ahead, sir.
Donald Notman - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - CFO
Thank you, Liz. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2019 financial results and business update conference call. This morning, we issued a press release providing an update on the company's product development programs and details of the company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The press release can be accessed on the Investors portion of our website at investors.ocutx.com.
Leading the call today will be Antony Mattessich, our President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on plans for the upcoming commercial launch DEXTENZA and a summary of our corporate developments and upcoming clinical milestones. Also speaking on the call w
