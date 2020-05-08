Q1 2020 Ocular Therapeutix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the First Quarter 2020 Ocular Therapeutics Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Donald Notman, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Donald Notman - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - CFO
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2020 financial results and business update conference call. This morning, before the open, we issued a press release providing an update on the company's product development programs and details of the company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The press release can be accessed on the Investors portion of our website at investors.ocutx.com.
Leading the call today will be Antony Mattessich, our President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide a summary of our corporate developments and an update on the DEXTENZA commerc
May 08, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
