Q1 2020 Ocular Therapeutix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Donald Notman - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2020 financial results and business update conference call. This morning, before the open, we issued a press release providing an update on the company's product development programs and details of the company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The press release can be accessed on the Investors portion of our website at investors.ocutx.com.



Leading the call today will be Antony Mattessich, our President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide a summary of our corporate developments and an update on the DEXTENZA commerc