Ocular Therapeutix Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.'s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I would like to introduce you to Mr. Charles Warden, Chairman of the Board of Ocular Therapeutics, Inc. Mr. Warden, you may begin.



Charles M. Warden - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ocular Therapeutix. I am Charles Warden, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ocular Therapeutix, and I will be presiding over this meeting. I welcome you and call the meeting to order.



Due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees and communities, this year, we are holding our annual meeting in an all-virtual format and are pleased to have everyone join this live broadcast. We have designed this meeting to provide stockholders the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.



Before we get to the formal business of the meeting, I w