Q4 2020 Ocular Therapeutix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Donald Notman - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Valerie. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results and business update conference call. This afternoon, after the close, we issued a press release providing an update on the company's product development programs and details of the company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The press release can be accessed on the Investors portion of our website at investors.ocutx.com.



Leading the call today will be Antony Mattessich, our Chief Executive Officer, who will provide a summary of our corporate development and an update on the commercial progress of DEXTENZA. Also speaking on