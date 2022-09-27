Ocular Therapeutix Inc Corporate Call Transcript

Sep 27, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Donald Notman - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our conference call to discuss interim results from our U.S.-based Phase I clinical trial of OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD. The press release can be accessed on the Investors portion of our website at investors.ocutx.com.



Leading the call today will be Antony Mattessich, our President and Chief Executive Officer, who will also be joined by Dr. Rabia Gurses Ozden, our Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Peter Kaiser, our Chief Medical Adviser, Retina. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line for your questions.



As a reminder, on today's