May 15, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT
Jon Wolleben - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst
Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Jon Wolleben, senior analyst with JMP Securities. And we're pleased to have Ocular Therapeutix joining us with CEO Antony Mattessich. Thanks for joining us, Antony.
Antony Mattessich - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - President & CEO
Thanks for having me.
Questions and Answers:Jon Wolleben - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst
We've been talking a lot the past couple of weeks about a path forward with, primarily, OTX-TKI and a lot of questions. Would love to get an update on the program and then also the data that's upcoming, the 12-month follow-up, how we should think about that read-out.
Antony Mattessich - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - President & CEO
Great. Well, I mean, a lot's been happening. It's been an incredibly busy time at Ocular Therapeutix, as you might imagine. But as we move forward, things get clearer and clearer. I think one of the main areas of clarity we have now is that we h