Jun 08, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Chris Howerton - Jefferies - Analyst



Okay, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us after the lunch session here. My name is Chris Howerton, part of the Jefferies biotechnology research team. Really excited to be here at our conference this year and also to be hosting this fireside chat with you, Antony. So thanks so much for joining us. And this is, of course, Ocular Therapeutix.



Antony Mattesich - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - President and CEO



Good to see you again, Chris. Thanks for inviting us.



Chris Howerton - Jefferies - Analyst



Awesome. Well, for those that may be a little bit uninitiated to the name, maybe you could give us a little bit of elevator pitch to get us started.



Antony Mattesich - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - President and CEO



The elevator pitch for Ocular Therapeutix is we're building ourselves into a strategic company in ophthalmology with both front and back of the eye assets. We have a commercial business that is profitable and able to take new products