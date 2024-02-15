Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Understanding the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.51 per share, payable on 2024-03-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-09. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

An Overview of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp provides management consulting services primarily to the U.S. government, focusing on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. It also offers technology solutions, including cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. Besides serving the government, Booz Allen Hamilton caters to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations, engaging in long-term projects worldwide.

1755546887655682048.png

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's Dividend Consistency

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2012, distributing dividends quarterly. The company is recognized as a dividend achiever for increasing its dividend annually since 2012, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders. Below is a chart showing the historical trend of annual Dividends Per Share.

Dividend Yield and Growth Insights

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.31% and a forward dividend yield of 1.42%, indicating anticipated dividend increases over the next year. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 19.20%, which increased to 21.40% per year over five years. The ten-year annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 17.80%. As a result, the 5-year yield on cost for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp stock is approximately 3.45%.

1755547037635604480.png

Examining Dividend Sustainability

Assessing dividend sustainability involves looking at the dividend payout ratio, which for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is 0.36 as of 2023-12-31. This lower ratio indicates that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings, which supports future growth and provides a buffer for downturns. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's profitability rank of 8 out of 10 suggests strong earnings potential, supported by a decade of positive net income.

Prospective Growth and Revenue Metrics

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 signals robust growth prospects relative to competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 9.70% annually outperform approximately 65.2% of global competitors. Additionally, the 3-year EPS growth rate of 12.80% per year and the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 17.40% outperform 53.37% and 70.02% of global competitors, respectively.

Concluding Thoughts on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's Dividend Outlook

The analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's dividend payments, growth rates, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics paints a picture of a company with a strong commitment to shareholder returns and the financial health to support it. For investors seeking income and growth, BAH presents a compelling case. Will Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp continue its trajectory of dividend growth, and what might be the impact of global economic factors on its performance? For further insights, GuruFocus Premium users can explore high-dividend yield opportunities with the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.