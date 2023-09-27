Sep 27, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Jennifer Kim Cantor Fitzgerald-Analyst



Okay. Welcome everyone to the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Jennifer Kim, a biotech analyst here at Cantor. I'm looking forward to hosting our next fireside chat with Ocular Therapeutix. We have with here -- with us here Anthony Mattessich, CEO. Anthony, thanks for being here.



Anthony Mattessich Ocular Therapeutix - Inc. - President & CEO



Thanks for inviting me.



Jennifer Kim Cantor Fitzgerald-Analyst



Of course. Maybe we can start up. Can you give a introduction of yourself and a brief overview of the company?



Anthony Mattessich Ocular Therapeutix - Inc. - President & CEO



Sure, Antony Mattessich, President and CEO, and in the industry now for 30, 35 years, large and small pharma. I'm always passionate about the idea that we have a lot of good molecules that we've developed, promise people don't take them or take them appropriately, and that the real world benefits of a lot of the things that we have deve