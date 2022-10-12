Oct 12, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Mina Sooch - Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. - Vice Chair & CEO



Good afternoon, thanks to the team at MicroCap Rodeo for inviting Ocuphire to share their story today. We are a publicly traded company as OCUP on the NASDAQ, so we will be making forward-looking statements.



So who is Ocuphire? Ocuphire is a four-year-old company that I founded based on looking at underappreciated assets in the Midwest. And it turned out that ophthalmology and working on eye care was a really great place to look for some of these small molecule drugs.



The first candidate or drug is Nyxol, it is an eyedrop. You'll learn more about it, but at a high level, it has multiple indications that help your everyday vision. So whether you go in for the doctor's appointment and that you want to have that dilated or mydriatic eye reversed, we can do that with Nyxol.



If you're aging and you're having blurry near vision called presbyopia, our same product can work and help patients with that. And in addition, if you have halos and glares when you drive at night or walk or play, also we can work on that. The common theme