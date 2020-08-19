OncoCyte Corporation - Special Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Sara Riordan - OncoCyte Corporation - Director of Medical Education



Hello, and welcome to today's webinar. My name is Sara Riordan. I'm a genetic counselor and the Director of Medical Education at Oncocyte. I'm very excited about what we are going to discuss today, which is a novel gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. This webinar is being recorded, and we will make the recording available after the webinar.



Now I'd like to introduce our 2 speakers. Dr. Naoto Ueno is a tenured professor in the Breast Medical Oncology Department of MD Anderson Cancer Center, Executive Director of the Morgan Welch Inflammatory Breast Cancer Program and Clinic, and Section Chief of Translational Breast Cancer Research in the Breast Medical Oncology Department. His research focuses on inflammatory breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer. Having over 6 ongoing investigator-initiated clinical trials for patients with IBC, TNBC and bone metastasis. He supervises medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, junior fac