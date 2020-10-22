Oct 22, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Sara Riordan - OncoCyte Corporation - Director of Medical Education



Hello, and welcome to today's webinar. My name is Sara Riordan. I'm a Genetic Counselor and the Director of Medical Education at Oncocyte. We are very fortunate today to be joined by leading lung cancer experts to discuss brand-new data regarding molecular risk stratification in the context of EGFR testing in early-stage lung cancer. This webinar is being recorded, and we'll make the recording available after the webinar.



Now I'd like to introduce our speakers and panelists. Our first speaker is Dr. Gavitt Woodard, a thoracic surgeon and Assistant Professor at Yale University (Trades, Portfolio). She received her medical degree from Stanford University and completed her general surgery residency and cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at UCSF. Dr. W