Apr 19, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the OncoCyte KOL call on Novel Biomarkers in Identifying Appropriate Responders to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on the OncoCyte website following the conclusion of the event.
I'd now like to turn the call over to your host, Ronnie Andrews, President and CEO of OncoCyte. Please go ahead, Ronnie.
Ronald A. Andrews - OncoCyte Corporation - CEO, President & Director
Thank you, Tara. And good morning everyone, and thanks for taking time out of your day. We're very excited to bring to you another in our series of KOL events. Today, we have 2 amazing presenters, and we'll be happy to allow you guys to hear them. We want to give you a little introductory to the company for those that don't know us. So if we can change the slide, please?
Of course, there's going to be forward-looking statements today. I won't read this to you because I'll put everyone to sleep and there's way more important things to talk about.
OncoCyte Corp DetermaIO™ Data KOL Webinar Transcript
Apr 19, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...