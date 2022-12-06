Dec 06, 2022 / 08:10PM GMT

Travis Lee Steed - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Good afternoon, everybody. This is Travis Steed. I'm the medical device analyst at Home health conference with a session on Home Hemodialysis with Outset Medical. And today, we have Leslie Trigg, CEO of Outset Medical, we have Michael -- Dr. Aragon, Chief Medical Officer at Outset. And we also have a couple of patients and caretakers. David Rush, who is a Tablo patient; and then Melvin Covington as well and his caretaker, Clio, are going to join us for a conversation.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MDSo we'll get basically a 360-degree view of the market, which is going to be really great here. But I think this to start out, we kind of level set some people that maybe aren't quite as familiar with the opportunity and just think through. Today, there's 600,000 ESRD patients. And we've talked about like 30% potentially would qualify for home but maybe just talk about, we'll start level setting kind of the evolution of the home market, where we've been h