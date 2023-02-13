Q4 2022 Outset Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

James S. Mazzola - Outset Medical, Inc. - Head of IR



Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Nabeel Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we will discuss our fourth quarter and 2022 operational and financial results, provide an update on our outlook and host a question-and-answer session.



It is our intent that all f