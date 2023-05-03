Q1 2023 Outset Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Outset Medical's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jim Mazzola, Head of Investor Relations.



James S. Mazzola - Outset Medical, Inc. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call. Here with me today are Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Nabeel Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer. During the call, we will discuss our first quarter 2023 operational and financial results, and host a question-and-answer session.



We issued a news release after the close of market today and updated our investor presentation, both of which can be found on the Investor Relations pages of outsetmedical.com. This call is being recorded and will be archived in the Investors section of our website.



It is our intent that all forward-looking statements made during today's call will be protected under th