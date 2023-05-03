May 03, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Outset Medical's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jim Mazzola, Head of Investor Relations.
James S. Mazzola - Outset Medical, Inc. - Head of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call. Here with me today are Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Nabeel Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer. During the call, we will discuss our first quarter 2023 operational and financial results, and host a question-and-answer session.
We issued a news release after the close of market today and updated our investor presentation, both of which can be found on the Investor Relations pages of outsetmedical.com. This call is being recorded and will be archived in the Investors section of our website.
It is our intent that all forward-looking statements made during today's call will be protected under th
Q1 2023 Outset Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...