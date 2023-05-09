May 09, 2023 / 08:40PM GMT

Travis Lee Steed - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Great. I think we're live now. So good afternoon, everybody. Outset Medical is up next. I'm Travis Steed, the Bank of America medical device analyst, and we have Leslie Trigg, Chairman and CEO; and Nabeel Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer. So thanks for coming.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MDSo maybe just to start out, you just reported Q1 last week, maybe high level kind of talk about the quarter kind of what you saw in -- as the quarter progressed in January, kind of versus March, April trends, things kind of improved over the course of the quarter. Just maybe level set the conversation there.- Outset Medical, Inc. - President, CEO & ChairmanSure. Well, I'll give some broad remarks. I think, first and foremost, we feel great about the quarter. It was a really strong start to the year. We always look for kind of 3 levers in the business every quarter, which is how did consults perform,