Dec 04, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Moderator



Ladies and gentlemen, the program is about to begin. (Event Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the program over to your host, Travis Steed. Please go ahead.



Travis Steed BofA Global Research-Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us. It's our Third Annual Home Health Care Conference and we're glad to have Outset Medical. Leslie Trigg, CEO, is going to open up, and then we've got the full team here on to talk. So looking forward to having you. And, Leslie, I'll turn it over to you.



Leslie Trigg Outset Medical - Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President, & CEO



Great. Thanks, Travis, and thanks so much to everybody who's joining us today. I wanted to maybe set the table a little bit for those who may not be as familiar with Outset. We are a medtech company headquartered in California. And we are focused on reducing the costs and complexity of dialysis by transforming where and how and who can deliver dialysis anywhere from the hospital to the home, which is why we're part of thi