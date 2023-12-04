Dec 04, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT
Moderator
Ladies and gentlemen, the program is about to begin. (Event Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the program over to your host, Travis Steed. Please go ahead.
Travis Steed BofA Global Research-Analyst
Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us. It's our Third Annual Home Health Care Conference and we're glad to have Outset Medical. Leslie Trigg, CEO, is going to open up, and then we've got the full team here on to talk. So looking forward to having you. And, Leslie, I'll turn it over to you.
Leslie Trigg Outset Medical - Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President, & CEO
Great. Thanks, Travis, and thanks so much to everybody who's joining us today. I wanted to maybe set the table a little bit for those who may not be as familiar with Outset. We are a medtech company headquartered in California. And we are focused on reducing the costs and complexity of dialysis by transforming where and how and who can deliver dialysis anywhere from the hospital to the home, which is why we're part of thi
Outset Medical Inc at Bank of America Home Care Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Dec 04, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...