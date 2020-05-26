Omnicell Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 26, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Omnicell, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Randall Lipps, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omnicell. Mr. Lipps, the floor is yours.



Randall A. Lipps - Omnicell, Inc. - Founder, Executive Chairman, President & CEO



Good afternoon. I'm Randall Lipps, Chairman, President and CEO of Omnicell. I'm very happy to welcome you to Omnicell's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



As you know, we are hosting today's meeting through an online platform for the first time. We made the decision to meet online in light of the public health impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to help protect the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees and the broader community. We want to thank you all for taking time to join us today and hope you are safe and well.



While the meeting is virtual only, stockholders of record and registered beneficial owners who joined the meet