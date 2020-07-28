Q2 2020 Omnicell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Peter J. Kuipers - Omnicell, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Omnicell Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me today is Randy Lipps, Omnicell Founder, Chairman, President and CEO.



This call will include forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.