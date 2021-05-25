Omnicell Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Omnicell, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. Randall Lipps, Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Omnicell, Inc.



Mr. Lipps, the floor is yours.



Randall A. Lipps - Omnicell, Inc. - Founder, Executive Chairman, President & CEO



Good afternoon. I'm Randall Lipps, Chairman, President, CEO and Founder of Omnicell. I'm very happy to welcome you to Omnicell's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. As you know, we are hosting today's meeting through an online platform. We want to thank you for all taking the time to join us today and hope you are safe and well.



While the meeting is virtual only, stockholders of record and registered beneficial owners who joined the meeting as shareholders with their control numbers, will have the opportunity to ask questions related to meeting matters, which we will address following our discussion of the proposals to be voted on.

