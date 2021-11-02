Q3 2021 Omnicell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Omnicell Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Randall Lipps, Omnicell's Chairman, President, CEO and Founder; Scott Seidelmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Peter Kuipers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us today is Roxanne Turner, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, who will share an update on our ESG initiative.



This call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to financial projections or other statements regarding Omnicell's plans, objectives, expectations, targets or outlook that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that cou