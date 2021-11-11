Nov 11, 2021 / 07:40PM GMT

Adam Evan Heussner - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. We can go ahead and get started. Hello, everyone. I'm Adam Heussner, part of the technology -- part of the health care technology and distribution team here at Credit Suisse. Thanks, everyone, for joining us.



Next up, we have Peter Kuipers, Executive VP and CFO; and Kathleen Nemeth, VP of IR from Omnicell. A way of background, Omnicell is a leading provider of solutions targeting patient safety and operational efficiency in health care facilities. Peter joined Omnicell in 2015 as Executive VP and CFO.



Peter is going to begin with a quick presentation, and then we can open the line for Q&A. But with that, Peter, over to you.



Peter J. Kuipers - Omnicell, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Yes. Thank you, Adam. I thought what we would do is we'll give an overview of the company's strategy, our platform offering and our go-to-market approach and momentum that we have. This is a presentation that's available publicly on our website as we