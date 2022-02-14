Feb 14, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Omnicell, Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Kathleen Nemeth, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.
Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell, Inc. - SVP of IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Omnicell Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today, are Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, CEO and Founder; Scott Seidelmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Peter Kuipers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to financial projections or other statements regarding Omnicell's plans, objectives, expectations, targets or outlook that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a more detailed description of the risks that impact these forward-looking statements, please refer to the
Q4 2021 Omnicell Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
