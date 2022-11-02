Q3 2022 Omnicell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Omnicell Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, CEO and Founder; Scott Seidelmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Peter Kuipers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to financial projections or other statements regarding Omnicell's plans, objectives, expectations, targets, expense management or outlook that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual r