May 11, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Allen Charles Lutz - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate



Kathleen, I think you had some statements to make?



Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell, Inc. - SVP of IR



Yes, I did. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Omnicell presentation. We'd like to welcome those of you also joining us on the webcast today.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - AssociateMaybe walk through the opportunity that you've seen within Advanced Services.- Omnicell, Inc. - Founder, Executive Chairman, President & CEOYes, we're transforming the pharmacy care delivery model. And our primary strategy to do that is with these Advanced Services. Every single advanced service comes with an ROI. That is the first premise of putting forth a new service. And that ROI-driven model is -- gets a lot of attraction from customers because they have problems they have not been able to solve without partnerships.It's not just a techn