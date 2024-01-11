Jan 11, 2024 / 05:45PM GMT

Dave Pror JPMorgan-Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to the 42nd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Dave prior Roche, and I'm part of the healthcare investment banking team here at JPMorgan. Today, I have the pleasure of introducing our speaker, Mahesh Karande, CEO of Omega Therapeutics. And also on the podium, we have CSO, Thomas McCauley, who will be participating in the Q&A. In terms of logistics for today. Please reserve any questions for after the presentation. Mike will be passed around with that, take it away, Mahesh.



Mahesh Karande - Omega Therapeutics Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you very much and thanks to JPMorgan for having me and Omega therapeutics here, actually, it's a pretty exciting week for Omega. We are we are a clinical-stage biotech company that is working on the first use of programmable IP. genomic medicines. Mrna therapeutics has programmable every genomic medicines in. So as a young company that's been around for a little over five years and already in the clinic, it was tremendous tha