Q4 2021 Singular Genomics Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Singular Genomics Fourth Quarter Results and Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Philip Taylor. Please go ahead.



Philip Taylor -



Thank you, operator. Presenting today are Singular Genomics Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Drew Spaventa; and Head of Finance, Dalen Meeter. Earlier today, Singular Genomics released financial results for the 3 months and full year ended December 31, 2021. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments and responses to your questions during today's call reflect management's view as of today, March 2, 2022, only and will include forward-looking statements and opinion statements including predictions, estimates, plans, expectations and other information.



Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as