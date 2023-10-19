Omniq Corp at ThinkEquity Conference Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Nikki Fraser - Centri Business Consulting - Moderator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the ThinkEquity 2023. I'm Nikki Fraser, Senior Business Relationship Manager from Centri Business Consulting, based out of New York City. We do valuations, technical accounting, M&A, tax, you name it, here, to introduce Shai from OMNIQ.



Shai Lustgarten - OMNIQ Corp. - CEO



Yeah.



Nikki Fraser - Centri Business Consulting - Moderator



He'll take it from here.



Shai Lustgarten - OMNIQ Corp. - CEO



Thanks. What is AI? I mean, everyone talk about AI. AI are identifying trends. And everyone really, I think, have used the AI term. We decided that OMNIQ take AI into practical use cases that changes everyday lives and make it very simple.



What we do is create automation and automatic actions actually in different use cases and use that as a platform in different markets. And these are things that we use and try in every day, and they really create a game, changing a situation.



