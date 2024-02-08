S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Reports Solid Growth Amidst Strategic Progress

Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Highlight Revenue and EPS Increase

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 reported revenue rose by 7% to $3.152 billion, with full-year revenue up 12% to $12.497 billion.
  • Net Income Surge: Q4 GAAP net income increased by 34% to $579 million, with a 38% rise in GAAP diluted EPS to $1.83.
  • Adjusted Earnings: Adjusted net income for Q4 grew by 19% to $988 million, and adjusted diluted EPS increased by 23% to $3.13.
  • Cost Synergies: Exceeded targets, achieving a cost synergy run-rate of $619 million by year-end.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned $4.4 billion to shareholders in 2023, including $1.1 billion in dividends and $3.3 billion in share repurchases.
  • 2024 Outlook: Initial guidance anticipates revenue growth of 5.5% to 7.5%, with GAAP diluted EPS between $10.65 and $10.90, and adjusted diluted EPS between $13.75 and $14.00.
Article's Main Image

On February 8, 2024, S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. The company, a leading provider of data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants, reported a robust increase in revenue and earnings per share (EPS), underscoring its position as the world's largest credit rating agency and a dominant player in market intelligence.

1755570498718298112.png

Financial Highlights and Strategic Achievements

S&P Global's fourth-quarter revenue growth was driven by a strong performance across all divisions, with notable contributions from its Ratings and Market Intelligence segments. The company's strategic divestiture of Engineering Solutions and disciplined expense management contributed to a significant increase in operating profit margin, which rose by approximately 4 percentage points to 28.2% for the quarter.

Adjusted operating profit margin also saw a substantial increase, up 290 basis points to 44.1%, reflecting the company's ability to leverage its market position and realize merger-related synergies. The full-year reported operating margin, however, decreased by 12 percentage points to 32.2%, primarily due to a gain on sale of divestitures in 2022 and restructuring costs in 2023.

The company's focus on innovation and strategic initiatives in AI, Private Markets, and Sustainability & Energy Transition has positioned it for continued growth. S&P Global's vitality revenue, which stems from new or enhanced products, grew by 19% in the fourth quarter and accounted for 11% of full-year revenue.

Capital Allocation and Shareholder Value

In 2023, S&P Global demonstrated a strong commitment to shareholder value, returning $4.4 billion through dividends and share repurchases. The company's capital return strategy for 2024 aims to distribute approximately 85% of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders. The Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend increase, marking the 51st consecutive year of dividend growth.

Outlook and Management Commentary

Looking ahead to 2024, S&P Global anticipates continued revenue growth and profitability. The company's President and CEO, Douglas Peterson, expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, stating:

"We made tremendous progress in 2023 towards our growth and innovation goals and are well positioned to continue driving profitable growth in 2024 and beyond... Customers continue to turn to S&P Global for our proprietary and differentiated data and insights, and our commitment to innovation and disciplined execution enables us to deliver more value for them, and for our shareholders, than ever before."

The company's initial 2024 guidance reflects this optimism, with expected revenue growth and an increase in GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS. S&P Global's financial strength and strategic direction suggest a positive outlook for investors and stakeholders alike.

Investor Relations and Conference Call

Further details on S&P Global's financial performance and strategic initiatives were discussed in a conference call held on February 8, 2024. The supplemental materials and webcast replay are available on the company's Investor Relations website.

For a comprehensive understanding of S&P Global's financials, including detailed income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

As S&P Global continues to navigate the dynamic capital and commodity markets, its latest earnings report underscores the company's resilience and strategic foresight. Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members will find S&P Global's financial performance indicative of its commitment to growth, innovation, and shareholder returns.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from S&P Global Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.