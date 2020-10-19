Q3 2020 Old National Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Old National Bancorp Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded and has been made accessible to the public in accordance with the SEC's Regulation FD. Corresponding presentation slides can be found on the Investor Relations page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months.



Management would like to remind everyone that as noted on Slide 2, certain statements on today's call may be forward-looking in nature and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed. The company's risk factors are fully disclosed and discussed within its SEC filings.



In addition, certain slides contain non-GAAP measures, which management believes provides more appropriate comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are intended to assist investors' understanding of performance trends. Reconciliations for these numbers are contained within the appendix of the presentation.



I'd now like to turn the call over to Jim Ryan for opening remarks. Mr. Ryan?



James C. Ry