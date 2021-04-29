Old National Bancorp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Rebecca S. Skillman - Old National Bancorp - Independent Lead Director



Good morning. Thanks for joining us at Old National's Annual Meeting. I'm Becky Skillman. And on behalf of the Corporate Board of Directors, we thank you for the investment in Old National. This is your company, and we appreciate your faith and confidence in the company's leadership.



The Board places great confidence in Chairman and CEO, Jim Ryan, and the company's operating group. That confidence was rewarded in 2020. Old National established multiple production records, while exceeding Wall Street estimates and outpacing many peers. Many strong leaders and passionate team members speak together every day to serve clients and strengthen communities, and this was during highly challenging circumstances.



Phase 1 of the Paycheck Protection Program saw team members from every corner of the franchise come together. They assisted nearly 10,000 small businesses and nonprofits. And of course, the number is higher today, and that assistance continues. Serving, strengthening and supporting the company's clients, communities and