Sep 15, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Special Meeting of Shareholders of Old National Bancorp. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is my pleasure to turn the meeting over to Becky Skillman, Lead Director of Old National Bancorp. Ms. Skillman, you may begin.



Rebecca S. Skillman - Old National Bancorp - Independent Lead Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Old National, I welcome you to this special shareholder meeting. Today, we're asking you, our shareholders, to approve the merger of Old National and First Midwest.



Please know that the approval of this merger comes with the unanimous recommendation and full support of the Board of Directors. This is indeed a historic time at Old National, and we are excited about what this pending merger means for the future of the company. And now I turn the meeting over to Jim Ryan, Old National's Chairman and CEO.



James C. Ryan - Old National Bancorp - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Becky. Good a