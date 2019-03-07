Mar 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the GTx and Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to Richard Vincent, Chief Financial Officer Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. You may begin.
Richard G. Vincent - Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO
Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome you to our conference call to discuss the proposed merger between Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. and GTx, Inc. With me today from GTx is Dr. Robert Wills, Executive Chairman at GTx; and Oncternal CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer. Earlier today, the 2 companies issued a joint press release announcing the proposed merger. We encourage listeners to review the press release, which is available on the GTx website. This call is also being recorded, and a replay will be available on the Investors section of the GTx website for 60 days.
Before beginning the call, I would like to make the following statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements on this conference cal
GTx, Inc and Oncternal Therapeutics Enter into Definitive Merger Agreement to Create Nasdaq-Listed Clinical-Stage Company Call Transcript
Mar 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...