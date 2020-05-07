Q1 2020 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Rich Vincent, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Vincent.



Richard G. Vincent - Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'd like to welcome you to our Business Update and 2020 first quarter financial results conference call. Joining me on the call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer; and our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Frank Hsu.



Today's call includes a business update and discussion of our 2020 first quarter results, which will be followed by Q&A. Please note that today's press release is available on the Investor Relations section of Oncternal's website. Earlier today, we filed our 10-Q for the first quarter 2020. A replay of today's earnings call will be available on the Investo