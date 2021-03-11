Mar 11, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Richard Vincent, Chief Financial Officer of Oncternal Therapeutics. Thank you, sir. You may begin.
Richard G. Vincent - Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary
Thank you, Victor. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer; and our acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Edwina Baskin-Bey, who has been working with us as a consultant for the past several months. We welcome all of you.
Today's call includes a business update and discussion of our 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results, which will be followed by Q&A. Today's press release and a replay of today's earnings call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Oncternal's website for at least the next 30 days. We filed our
Q4 2020 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 11, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
