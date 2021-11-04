Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Q3 2021 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Rich Vincent, CFO. Thank you. You may begin.
Richard G. Vincent - Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary
Thank you, Alex. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer; and our CMO, Dr. Salim Yazji. We welcome all of you. Today's call includes a business update and discussion of our third -- 2021 third quarter financial results and upcoming milestones, which will be followed by Q&A.
Today's press release and a replay of today's earnings call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Oncternal's website for at least the next 30 days. We also filed our 10-Q for the third quarter 2021 earlier today.
Please note that certain information discussed on today's call is covered under the safe harbor
Q3 2021 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...