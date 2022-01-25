Jan 25, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Operator



I'd now like to turn the call over to your host, Dr. Mr. Jim Breitmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncternal. Please go ahead, Jim.



James B. Breitmeyer - Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Pauline, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to Oncternal's R&D day and our focus on hematologic malignancies and prostate cancer.



So if I can have the next slide. This is the agenda. The first half of the present presentation will focus on Heme Malignancies with our speaker, Dr. Michael Wang from MD Anderson and then Oncternal management will provide an update of the zilovertamab antibody program and the ROR1 cell therapy program. A Q&A will follow that section.



Then in the second half, we will be disc