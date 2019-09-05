Sep 05, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Michael Moore - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Tom. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on our call today to discuss our corporate update, including our updated catalysts and milestones.



With me on the call this morning from Oncolytics are Dr. Matt Coffey, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kirk Look, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew de Guttadauro, Global Head of Business Development. On today's call, Dr. Coffey will review our clinical and operational progress and provide an update on our clinical development plan and strategy, including our growing critical mass in catalysts and milestones. Andrew will tou