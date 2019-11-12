Q3 2019 Oncolytics Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Kat, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Analytics (sic) [Oncolytics] Biotech Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to your host, Michael Moore, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Sir, the floor is yours.



Michael Moore - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thanks, Kat. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on our call today to discuss our third quarter and corporate update, including our updated catalyst milestones. With me on the call this afternoon from Oncolytics are Dr. Matt Coffey, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kirk Look, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew de Guttadauro, Global Head of Business Development.



On today's call, Dr. Coffey will review our clinical and operational progress, including a recap of catalyst milestones. Andrew will touch on our business development progress and our growin