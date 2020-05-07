Oncolytics Biotech Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. 2020 Annual Meeting Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the call over to Kirk Look, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Kirk J. Look - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - CFO
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. My name is Kirk Look, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Oncolytics. Joining me today is Matt Coffey, President and CEO; as well we have Wayne Pisano, Deborah Brown, Angela Holtham, Leon Kruimer, Bernd Seizinger and Bill Rice, who, I believe, have joined us online as well. Other members of management also joining us online are Allison Hagerman, Rita Laeufle, Andrew de Guttadauro and Michael Moore.
Now before we begin, this year, in light of concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, we have opted for a hybrid meeting using a virtual service of physically holding the meeting in Calgary to ensure a quorum has been properly es
May 07, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
