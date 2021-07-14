Jul 14, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Ahu Demir - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., - Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. presentation. From the Company, we have the President and CEO Matt Coffey. Matt, thank you so much for joining us today. Really appreciate your time. I will turn it over to you for your presentation. If the time allows, I will take over for some questions. Looking forward to your presentation. Please take it away.
Matt Coffey - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - President & CEO
Thank you, Dr. Demir, and thank you to everyone at Ladenburg. I'll just draw your eye to our forward-looking statements. The Company itself -- what we really want to do here is improve the outcomes for patients suffering with cancer, especially in the first order breast cancer but also in other indications such as G.I. malignancies and heme malignancies such as multiple myeloma. We are a NASDAQ traded Company. Market cap is around $151 million. Cash on hand right now is $50 million, which gets us toward the end of 2022. Shares outstanding is listed there with a hea
Oncolytics Biotech Inc at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Healthcare Conference Transcript
