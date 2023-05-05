Q1 2023 Oncolytics Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Oncolytics Biotech's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call.Â (Operator Instructions)Â Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.



I would now like to turn the call over to Jon Patton, Director of Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead.



Jon Patton - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. - Director of IR & Communication



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Earlier this morning,Â OncolyticsÂ issued a press release providing recent operational highlights and financial results for the first quarter of 2023. A replay of today's call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of theÂ OncolyticsÂ website approximately 2 hours after its completion. After remarks from company management, we will open the call for Q&A.Â



As a reminder, various remarks made during this call contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's business prospects and the development and commercialization of pelareorep, including statements containing the company's