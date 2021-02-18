Q4 2020 OPKO Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the OPKO Health Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference to your speaker today, Yvonne Briggs at LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Yvonne Briggs - LHA Investor Relations - VP



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. This is Yvonne Briggs with LHA. Thank you all for joining today's call to discuss OPKO Health's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020.



I'd like to remind you that any statements made during this call by management other than statements of historical fact will be considered forward-looking, and as such, will be subject to risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's expected results. Those forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the various risks described in the company's SEC filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dece