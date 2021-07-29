Q2 2021 OPKO Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the OPKO Health Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Yvonne Briggs of LHA. Ma'am Please go ahead.



Yvonne Briggs - LHA Investor Relations - VP



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. This is Yvonne Briggs with LHA. Thank you all for joining today's call to discuss OPKO Health's financial results for the second quarter of 2021. I'd like to remind you that any statements made during this call by management other than statements of historical fact will be considered forward-looking, and as such, will be subject to risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's expected results. Those forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the various risks described in the company's SEC filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequently filed SEC reports. Importantly, this