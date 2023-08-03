Q2 2023 OPKO Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Yvonne Briggs - LHA Investor Relations - VP



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. This is Yvonne Briggs with LHA. Thank you all for joining today's call to discuss OPKO Health's financial results for the second quarter of 2023.



This conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of