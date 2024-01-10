OPKO Health Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 10, 2024 / 11:45PM GMT

Welcome, everyone. I'm [Sun Shubitha] with JP Morgan Healthcare. And we are pleased to have with us Dr. Elias Zerhouni, President and Vice Chairman of OPKO Health. For logistic purposes, please reserve any questions you may have after the end of this presentation.



Elias Zerhouni OPKO Health - Inc. - President & Vice Chairman



Well, thank you very much, very much, and thank you all for attending.



Last year, we presented the fact that OPKO had acquired a company called ModeX Therapeutics, of which I was a co-founder. And since then, we've achieved quite a bit of milestones across the company. A very important milestone occurred in 2023, which really announced a transformation, something that we've been strategizing to make happen over the previous years. Because one of the major milestone that was met this year was in fact, the approval of our long-acting growth hormone product, somatrogon, known as NGENLA, which was approved by the FDA in June and is one of the leading long-acting growth hormone product in the world, partner with Pfizer. A