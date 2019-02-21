Feb 21, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Aaron McParlan - Opera Limited - General Counsel
Greetings and welcome to Opera's fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings call. Together with me today I have our CFO, Mr. Frode Jacobsen, and our COO, Mr. Lin Song, who will cover our prepared remarks and answer any questions.
Before we begin I refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in the Company's earnings release, which also applies to our conference call today, as management will be making forward-looking statements.
Our commentary today will also include (multiple speakers) non-IFRS financial measures. We believe that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Reconciliations between IFRS and non-IFRS metrics for reported results can be found in our press release, a copy of which can be found on our Investor Relations website.
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to our CFO, Mr.
Q4 2018 Opera Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 21, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...